Konnan has built up a close relationship with AEW stars Santana and Ortiz over the years, and has now seemingly confirmed reports about where the two men stand with one another.

On the most recent episode of his podcast “Keepin’ It 100”, Konnan said that the former Inner Circle members “are not on good terms.” He did not provide any further details on the current nature of their relationship.

Santana and Ortiz have been rumored to be having issues with one another since earlier this year, though Konnan is the first credible source of information to that regard. Santana has been taking bookings on the indies without Ortiz, and the pair haven’t teamed up in a regular tag team match since February. On top of all this, neither one has been seen even standing next to the other during on-screen segments and Santana has posted several cryptic tweets in recent months. In April, he tweeted “126 days,” which was possibly an indicator of how many days he had left on his current AEW contract. In May, after taking part in an Anarchy in the Arena match alongside Ortiz at AEW Double or Nothing, he tweeted “Thank god that’s over” and responded to a fan suggesting that he should now go after the AEW Tag Team titles with a GIF of himself laughing. Finally, at the end of June, he simply tweeted “Soon.” If the “126 days” tweet was indeed a reference to his remaining contract, Santana would be finished with the company around the beginning of September.

The two men made their most recent appearance together at “Blood and Guts” on the June 29 edition of “AEW Dynamite,” teaming up with Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and Eddie Kingston to take on Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker. During the match, Santana injured his knee and was announced as being out of action for an extended period of time.

Before joining AEW in 2019, Santa and Ortiz had previously tagged with one another on the indies for a decade. Konnan worked with them as part of LAX in Impact Wrestling, and has also made appearances by their side in AEW.

