Chris Jericho has reunited with former Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara while battling another former member Ortiz in a “Hair vs. Hair” match.

During tonight’s episode of AEW “Dynamite Road Rager,” Sammy Guevara appeared as Fuego Del Sol and nailed Ortiz with a bat to the face, and assisted in Jericho getting the victory over Ortiz.

Since Ortiz lost the match, he had to shave his head.

As noted, the Inner Circle broke up in March, and then Jericho created the new stable, “The Jericho Appreciation Society”. The members include Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker & Matt Menard.

Tonight’s match took place ahead of the second-ever “Blood & Guts” match set to take place on June 29 in Detroit, MI, with “The Jericho Appreciation Society” battling Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, Santana, and The Blackpool Combat Club.

Below are highlights from the “Hair vs. Hair” match:

Kicking off tonight’s huge episode of #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager, it’s #JerichoAppreciationSociety’s @IAmJericho, making his way to the ring for the Hair-vs-Hair match vs. Ortiz! pic.twitter.com/PeZM4Zg9jW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022

A man of his word, @ortiz_powerful takes matters into his own hands and chops his hair off! #BloodAndGuts is just weeks away now! Watch #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/bFyhLqVsrm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022

