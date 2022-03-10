As you can see in the clips below, The Inner Circle looks to be no more after the opening segment of tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

The show started with an exchange between Chris Jericho and the man he lost to at Sunday’s AEW Revolution, Eddie Kingston, where Eddie revealed the events leading up to the pay-per-view match. According to Kingston, going to the AEW FanFest in Orlando on Saturday changed everything for him because several fans revealed to him that he was a contributing factor in choosing not to “off themselves”.

Jericho then seemed to turn a page for the better, saying that despite everything that’s happened between them, he does respect Eddie Kingston. The two men then shook hands as the audience cheered.

But the seemingly happy moment ended abruptly when Team 2point0 and Daniel Garcia ran down to the ring and attacked Kingston and Jericho. It was then that Santana and Ortiz, fellow Inner Circle members and good friends of Eddie Kingston, came to make the save. Instead of thanking his faction members, Jericho assisted Team 2point0 and Daniel Garcia in beating the other three men down.

Jake Hager ran down to the ring and looked confused about Jericho’s heelish actions, but he stopped objecting quickly and joined in on behalf of Jericho. Hager then focused his attention on Eddie Kingston and powerbombed him off the ring apron through a table at ringside.

The new faction posed together and Chris Jericho named them, “The Jericho Appreciation Society”. He lastly finished the segment by saying, “And that, that’s entertainment!”

You can follow our full AEW Dynamite coverage at this link!

.@MadKing1981 delivers an emotional speech after his big win at #AEWRevolution. #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/JDu3N9YIIj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022

What a way to start #AEWDynamite tonight! After @IAmJericho finally shakes @MadKing1981's hand, #2point0 and @GarciaWrestling cause mayhem and @Santana_Proud and @Ortiz_powerful come in to intervene! What is going on?! We are LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/bnkubsyJ8s — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022

.@IAmJericho's 'handshake' has just led to this moment of complete betrayal! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/VBeoAxbfoY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]