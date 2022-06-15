Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live “AEW Dynamite” viewing party. Tonight’s special show will air live from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

The following has been announced for tonight:

AEW Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The Young Bucks vs. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c)

All-Atlantic Championship Qualifying Match: Ethan Page vs. Miro

Hair vs. Hair: Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz

Dax Harwood vs. Will Ospreay

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm

20-on-1 “Class Action” Handicap Elimination Match: Wardlow vs. 20 Plaintiffs

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jon Moxley face-to-face

