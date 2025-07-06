Jade Cargill Credits This WWE PC Trainer As Person Who Helped 'Elevate' Her

Jade Cargill has become one of the most intriguing wrestlers in the company since joining from AEW. Her impressive transition didn't happen by accident though – she's had help from some experienced trainers at the WWE Performance Center who have pushed her to be her best.

During an appearance on "Raw Recap," Cargill talked about the trainers who have made the biggest difference in her wrestling career. She specifically mentioned two people who have been like mentors to her behind the scenes.

"I'd say Terry, Terry Taylor. I would say Regal, Regal as well. Those are more so the unspoken voices that always check in with me, make sure I'm good. And they're very cut and dry, as in, if it's something that they see that they don't like, they're very much like, no, just throw that away, we're moving on. Because they want the best for me, right?" Cargill explained.

Terry Taylor and William Regal are both considered "wrestler's wrestlers" who now work as trainers and coaches at WWE's Performance Center. Cargill also talked about the extra pressure she feels as a high-profile wrestler. Because she came from AEW with a lot of attention, people expect more from her than they might from other wrestlers.

"I have so much pressure on my back, somebody else can go out there and make a mistake and they're like, okay, it's fine. If I go out there and I make that mistake, it's like, no, I told you, I told you, I told you. Even though I've executed this move about five times, it's that one time. And it's just that perception, because they know that I have such pressure on my back. They want the best for me," she said.

Meanwhile, recent backstage reports indicate that there may be some big plans for Cargill in the near future.

