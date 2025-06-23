Backstage Report On WWE Plans For Jade Cargill Prior To Injury

It's been nearly two years since Jade Cargill first jumped from AEW to WWE, and though she's had success in the tag team division with Bianca Belair, a singles title run has so far eluded her. That may be changing, however, as Cargill finds herself currently in the semi-finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament, with a win over Roxanne Perez sending her to the finals, where she could win a chance to challenge for the WWE Women's or Women's World Championship at SummerSlam.

As it turns out, Cargill would've had a chance to do all that a little bit sooner if things had broken a different way. On Monday's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer was discussing Cargill's upcoming match with Perez, noting he believed Cargill would win that match and the finals against Asuka because he feels WWE sees Cargill as a bigger star. Keeping with that, he revealed that Cargill's upcoming push had simply been delayed from plans WWE had earlier this year.

"Jade was supposed to be, if she hadn't gotten hurt, Jade was supposed to be champion by WrestleMania," Meltzer said. "And defending it at WrestleMania. Not [win it] at WrestleMania, but before WrestleMania."

Meltzer further noted that, should Cargill go on to become a champion in the next few months, she will likely have to contend with former friend turned rival Naomi. The former two-time Women's Champion captured the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase earlier in the month, and many would expect Naomi to target Cargill should she capture a title, given the hostility that's remained between the two even after Cargill defeated Naomi back at WrestleMania.

