Naomi Pulls Down Briefcase, Wins WWE Women's MITB Ladder Match At Money In The Bank
All women's titleholders need to proceed with caution, now that Naomi is Ms. Money in the Bank. After 25 minutes of ladder Powerbombs, coordinated finishers, and desperate climbs to the top, Naomi outlasted Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, and Roxanne Perez to become the newest Money in the Bank contract holder.
Saturday's opening match started with a showdown between the WWE veterans and the brand's newcomers, as Bliss, Naomi, and Ripley locked up with Perez, Vaquer, and Giulia. Naomi was the first to make a move towards the ladder after knocking Vaquer into the announce desk, but an assisted dropkick between Bliss and Ripley knocked down the 5-time Money in the Bank match participant. Giulia and Perez rejoined the fight, temporarily reigniting their brief main roster alliance before Vaquer leveled both of them with a Springboard Crossbody.
"Mami" chants rang out from the Intuit Dome as Ripley leveled Giulia and Naomi. Ripley attempted to do the same to Perez, but "The Prodigy" reversed a Crucifix Powerbomb attempt into a DDT before nailing a laid-out Ripley with a Springboard Moonsault onto the ladder. Perez and Giuilia then buried Ripley underneath a handful of ladders, all while Naomi and Vaquer attempted to climb for the briefcase. Vaquer temporarily neutralized Naomi, only for Giulia to latch onto her back like a spider. Vaquer attempted to climb the ladder with Giulia on her back, but she eventually failed from fatigue.
The match was undecided until the very last moment.
Ripley re-entered the fight to level both Giulia and Perez, but was stopped mid-ladder climb by Vaquer. Ripley was overwhelmingly focused on weaponizing the ladders rather than climbing them, but her ladder ambitions ultimately failed as Vaquer nailed "The Eradicator" with a Devil's Kiss on a suspended ladder. Before Vaquer could capitalize on her momentum, Perez brought "La Primera" back down to Earth. Bliss and Naomi joined the ladder brawl, and together, Perez and Bliss coordinated two Code Reds to flatten Naomi and Vaquer. Bliss and Ripley were the next to collaborate, with a simultaneous Riptide and Sister Abigail combo leaving just them in the competition.
Naomi capitalized on the exhausted competition, and pushed Bliss and Ripley from their ladders. Now with every competitor neutralized, Naomi scaled steel, and after looking out at the Los Angeles crowd, finally unhooked the Money in the Bank briefcase. After four match appearances, Naomi is finally Ms. Money in the Bank.
With her victory, Naomi is now able to pursue either Tiffany Stratton's WWE Women's Championship, or IYO SKY's WWE Women's World Championship. As of writing, neither champion has commented on Naomi's victory. Jade Cargill, one of Naomi's most bitter adversaries, did not interfere in the match.