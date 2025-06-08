Naomi Pulls Down Briefcase, Wins WWE Women's MITB Ladder Match At Money In The Bank

All women's titleholders need to proceed with caution, now that Naomi is Ms. Money in the Bank. After 25 minutes of ladder Powerbombs, coordinated finishers, and desperate climbs to the top, Naomi outlasted Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, and Roxanne Perez to become the newest Money in the Bank contract holder.

Saturday's opening match started with a showdown between the WWE veterans and the brand's newcomers, as Bliss, Naomi, and Ripley locked up with Perez, Vaquer, and Giulia. Naomi was the first to make a move towards the ladder after knocking Vaquer into the announce desk, but an assisted dropkick between Bliss and Ripley knocked down the 5-time Money in the Bank match participant. Giulia and Perez rejoined the fight, temporarily reigniting their brief main roster alliance before Vaquer leveled both of them with a Springboard Crossbody.

"Mami" chants rang out from the Intuit Dome as Ripley leveled Giulia and Naomi. Ripley attempted to do the same to Perez, but "The Prodigy" reversed a Crucifix Powerbomb attempt into a DDT before nailing a laid-out Ripley with a Springboard Moonsault onto the ladder. Perez and Giuilia then buried Ripley underneath a handful of ladders, all while Naomi and Vaquer attempted to climb for the briefcase. Vaquer temporarily neutralized Naomi, only for Giulia to latch onto her back like a spider. Vaquer attempted to climb the ladder with Giulia on her back, but she eventually failed from fatigue.