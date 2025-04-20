Jade Cargill Takes Revenge On Naomi, Wins WWE WrestleMania Singles Debut

Jade Cargill defeated Naomi in their grudge match at WrestleMania 41.

Cargill was wrestling her first singles match at WrestleMania against someone she stood alongside her at last year's "Show of Shows," with Naomi revealed to be the attacker that sidelined Cargill in November – ending her run alongside Bianca Belair with the Tag Team titles as Naomi replaced her – after "The Storm" returned at Elimination Chamber for revenge.

The former "GLOW-bal Superstar" followed up with her demeanor change over recent months at WrestleMania complete with new music and ring attire, while Cargill's entrance was preceded by a weather report warning that a "Storm is Coming" in Las Vegas.

The match itself was very physical from the outset, with Cargill shooting for a double-leg takedown and getting into a brawl with her opponent to start things off. Cargill was dominant while Naomi had to fight from underneath, countering Cargill's power and using her momentum against her to get on the front foot; Cargill ascended up the ropes seemingly to hit an avalanche-Jaded, only for Naomi to counter the move into a flying bulldog.

Naomi followed up with a split-legged moonsault and pinned Cargill for a two-count, immediately locking in a brutalizer for an attempted submission. Cargill climbed up with Naomi still wrapped around her, Naomi escaped briefly but got brought back into an electric chair position, which Cargill then maneuvered into a powerbomb. She picked Naomi back up and delivered Jaded for the final exclamation point, securing the winning pinfall and retribution for the betrayal.