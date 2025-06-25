Jade Cargill Discusses Pressure Of First Televised AEW Match — Facing Future WWE Champ

Jade Cargill burst onto the wrestling scene like few other rookies in history. Her Adonis-like physique instantly separated herself from any other women on AEW's roster. She had a presence that made people flipping through the channels stop and watch.

With her superstar aura came high expectations that she would deliver in the ring. This was put to the test in her very first televised match where she stood across from one of the biggest superstars in the industry – Cody Rhodes.

Speaking on "Raw Recap," Cargill acknowledged the pressure of stepping in the ring with such esteemed talent for her first match. She was thrust into the main event scene with no safety net.

"I welcome it. I love it. I've dealt with pressure my entire life playing sports. I'm the one that wants to hit the game winner, you know? I started my first match on national TV with Cody Rhodes. You know, I'm used to the pressure, it's all about how you deliver, it's by breathing, it's about delivering. But also, again, we have a stellar locker room, you know, and everybody wants everyone to elevate and get better. And I'm not going to just show up, I'm going to show up and show out."

Cargill recently won her Queen of the Ring semifinal match on "Raw," and will face Asuka at Night of Champions. Time will tell if Cargill will reach the sky high potential she has in the industry. A recent backstage report notes that creative may have big plans for her in the near future.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Raw Recap" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.