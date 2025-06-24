Jade Cargill Wins QOTR Semifinal On WWE Raw, Will Face Asuka At Night Of Champions

The blue brand's Jade Cargill sported red as she marched proudly to her Queen of the Ring Semifinals match Monday Night. Cargill locked up with Roxanne Perez on "WWE Raw," and walked out of her red brand excursion with a victory, a ticket to Saudi Arabia, and a date with "The Empress of Tomorrow."

The wily Perez wasted no time pestering Cargill, with the Judgement Day member dodging her opponent's attempts to exert her physical strength early in the match. "The Prodigy" continued to use her agility to interrupt Cargill's attempts to build momentum, and Perez widened the gap with a dropkick to Cargill's knee on the steel steps. Perez continued to target the powerhouse's knees during the match, and Cargill howled as Perez overwhelmed her.

Cargill regained some footing in the match when she intercepted a Crossbody from Perez, but her knee still continued to plague her as she nailed Perez with a halfhearted Spinebuster. A successful Chokeslam onto "The Prodigy" allowed for Cargill to truly gain momentum, and "The Storm" weathered Jaded reversals, cartwheel kicks to the back of the head, and Hurricanranas in order to stay in the match.

Things unraveled swiftly for Perez after Cargill shoved off a Pop-Rox attempt. Perez attempted to run the ropes, but Cargill planted her with a Big Boot. Cargill planted her opponent with a Powerbomb before rattling Perez with Jaded for the win.

The stage is officially set for Asuka and Cargill to take over Riyadh in the Queen of the Ring finals. The winner of their match will be crowned the Queen of the Ring, and will confront their respective brand's world titleholder at SummerSlam, in early August. Asuka briefly appeared to confront her Saturday opponent after Cargill's impressive win, but the two did not lay hands on each other ahead of Saturday.