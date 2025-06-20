WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 6/20 - Cena Vs. Killings, Orton Vs. Zayn, Bliss Vs. Asuka

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on June 20, 2025 coming to you from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan!

After making his shocking return at "Money in the Bank", Ron Killings will go one-on-one with Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena. On "RAW", Killings attacked the champ twice. Cena beat Killings in under five minutes at "Saturday Night's Main Event".

One week from tomorrow is "Night of Champions" where the Queen and King of the Ring tournaments will take place, respectively. The semi-finals continue tonight. On the women's side Asuka will take on Alexa Bliss. "The Empress of Tomorrow" made her in-ring return this past Monday for the first time in over a year.

The men's bracket will see Randy Orton face Sami Zayn. Orton defeated Carmelo Hayes, LA Knight, and Aleister Black to advance. Zayn bested Bron Breakker, Dominik Mysterio, and Penta to make it to the semis.