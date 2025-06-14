Ron Killings Attacks John Cena After CM Punk Promo, Will Face Him On WWE SmackDown

R-Truth had his shot at Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena in non-title action at Saturday Night's Main Event, but now, it's Ron Killings' time to challenge "The Never Seen 17." After attacking his former "childhood hero" twice on "WWE SmackDown," including after his show-opening promo, General Manager Nick Aldis made next week's match official for Killings.

The former R-Truth initially attacked Cena on the stage to open "SmackDown," and when Cena called him out later in the night in the middle of the ring, it was his Night of Champions opponent, CM Punk to interrupt. The pair traded words in a promo battle, including barbs about their previous issues from back in 2011, but when Punk left the ring, it was Killings to once again attack Cena from behind and put him in Cena's own submission, the STF. Security and officials pulled Killings off the champion.

Backstage, Aldis told Killings he couldn't keep attacking Cena. The former Truth demanded a match against Cena, which Aldis granted for next week on "SmackDown." Killings returned at Money in the Bank to help Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso against Cena and Logan Paul, and on the following "WWE Raw," he introduced himself as his more, serious character after thanking the fans for helping to bring him back after he had been notified by WWE the company was going to let his contract expire.