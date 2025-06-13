WWE SmackDown Results 6/13 - Four More First Round King & Queen Of The Ring Matches, Naomi Appears

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on June 13, 2025, coming to you live from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky!

Roxanne Perez and Sami Zayn both advanced in the Queen Of The Ring and King Of The Ring Tournaments respectively this past Monday on "WWE Raw" when they won a pair of Fatal Four-Way First Round Matches. The next four competitors across both tournaments will be determined tonight as Charlotte Flair squares off with Candice LeRae, Alexa Bliss, and Chelsea Green while Jade Cargill collides with Michin, Nia Jax, and Piper Niven in a pair of Queen Of The Ring Tournament Fatal Four-Way First Round Matches. In the King Of The Ring Tournament, Cody Rhodes, Andrade, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Damian Priest will be going head-to-head with one another in a King Of The Ring Tournament Fatal Four-Way First Round Match, while Carmelo Hayes, LA Knight, Aleister Black, and Randy Orton face off with one another in another one.

Naomi defeated the aforementioned Perez and Bliss, Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, and Giulia in the 2025 Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match to become the new briefcase holder this past Saturday at WWE Money In The Bank. Following such, she will be appearing on tonight's show with something on her mind to share as she weighs in when to cash in her briefcase and which title to go after.

Speaking of Money In The Bank, Solo Sikoa looked to become Mr. Money In The Bank when he participated in the 2025 Men's Money In The Bank Ladder match. However, he was ultimately unsuccessful in doing so after his longtime ally and cousin Jacob Fatu turned his back on him by pulling him off a ladder and launching an attack on him. In light of such events, the reigning United States Champion will be appearing on tonight's show with something on his mind to share.

Additionally, John Cena will be making an appearance with something on his mind to share after coming face-to-face with longtime rival CM Punk this past Monday on "Raw" and agreeing to put his Undisputed WWE Champion on the line against him at WWE Night of Champions on June 28.