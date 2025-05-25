John Cena Beats R-Truth After Hitting Low Blow At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

John Cena defeated R-Truth during WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

Truth was facing the man he dubbed his "Childhood Hero" on Saturday with nothing but pride on the line, having previously interfered in Randy Orton's challenge for the WWE Championship at Backlash. As Orton lined up for the Punt Kick to Cena, Truth emerged to prevent him from doing so, receiving an RKO for the indiscretion before Cena ultimately defeated Orton after a belt shot. Truth had attempted to speak to Cena directly after the bout, during the Backlash Post-Show, this time receiving an Attitude Adjustment through a table for his troubles.

Cena started the match itself at the advantage, running down Truth with a lariat before running through his typical move-set – two running shoulder tackles, slamming Truth down for the Five Knuckle Shuffle. However, Truth fought back making use of Cena's own moves, running the play complete with an Attitude Adjustment for the near-fall. Truth then locked Cena in the STF, but Cena reached the ropes and pulled himself out of the ring. Cena sent Truth crashing into the ring post, then got back in the ring with the WWE title belt ready to hit Truth with it.

He hesitated as Truth stared at him, handing the belt over to the referee who then removed it from the ring, but then with the referee's back turned Cena landed a low blow and Attitude Adjustment for the win. After the bell had rung, Cena celebrated with his title and landed the belt shot after all, walking out to leave his opponent in the ring.