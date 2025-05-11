John Cena Puts R-Truth Through Press Conference Table With AA Following WWE Backlash

John Cena put R-Truth through a table during the WWE Backlash Post-Show.

Cena retained the WWE Championship in the main event of Backlash, defeating Randy Orton after multiple referee bumps, finishers, and surprise interference from Truth to prevent Orton from hitting the Punt Kick. Truth received an RKO for his troubles but ultimately provided the opening for Cena to beat Orton, allowing the "The Last Real World Champion" to continue his retirement tour with the title.

In a departure from his recent appearances on the Post Show press conferences, Cena told media in attendance that he would be fielding questions with respect for the job that they do.

But before he could start he was interrupted by Truth looking to congratulate his "Childhood Hero," which seemed to be fine until he said, "Even if people think you suck and can't wrestle," prompting Cena to stop Truth in his tracks and tell him that he had just crossed a line.

He threatened violence if Truth spoke another word, which he then did, provoking Cena into lifting him up and hitting the Attitude Adjustment through the table.

pic.twitter.com/Y2NnxJ3f6s — WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2025

Cena walked off while Truth was then seen to by officials, bringing a close to the press conference stage of the Post Show. That segment follows rumors circulating that Truth and Cena were due to work with one another potentially with Saturday Night's Main Event in two weeks' time in mind.