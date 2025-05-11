John Cena Retains WWE Title Against Randy Orton At Backlash After R-Truth Interferes

From the Brian Pillman Memorial Show to OVW to WWE, Randy Orton and John Cena's legacies have been inextricably intertwined for over two decades. At Backlash, the two wrestling rivals locked up for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and by the time the sun set over what was very possibly their final match, it was the "Unseen Seventeen" that walked home with one final victory over his closest rival.

Their last dance began hesitantly, as the pair circled each other before Cena extended a hand of goodwill. Orton, for old time's sake, accepted Cena's invitation, only to receive blow after blow on the head from his old rival. Hesitation gave way to tradition, and the two locked up as they always did, grappling each other out of habit, and revisiting classic moves such as the Orton Stomps. Orton and Cena exchanged sequential chin locks, and the two long-time rivals mirrored each other like they never left.

Tradition turned into innovation as Cena attempted an Attitude Adjustment on Orton, only for Orton to reverse the time-honored finisher into an RKO. The St. Louis crowd came alive as the two continued to show shades of their old selves within their present movements. Orton attempted a Punt Kick, and Cena dodged "The Legend Killer's" foot. Cena attempted a Punt Kick, and Orton dodged the champion's strike, only to thrown into the referee. What should have been a four-count following an RKO was only counted as two, and the men traveled to the outside as their hatred spilled out of the ring. After sending Cena through a table, landing two RKOs on the champion, and flattening every official in the building with an RKO out of rage, Orton still could not pin the champion for any recognized three-count.