R-Truth Cuts His Hair, Introduces WWE Universe To Ron Killings In Raw Return Promo

R-Truth may have returned to help World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes at Money in the Bank, but it was Ron Killings to speak to the crowd in Phoenix, Arizona during "WWE Raw" on Monday. Following the return of Bayley during a segment involving Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria, Killings appeared dressed in all black from the crowd and jumped on the commentary desk to cut a promo.

He started out by telling the crowd to not let anyone tell them that their voices didn't matter. He said "they," meaning WWE brass, heard and listened, and Killings said he was back because of the crowd. He said not only did they bring back Truth, he paused and told them, "You got me."

"Now, we all love R-Truth," Killings said. "I love R-Truth, too. But R-Truth can be too funny all the time. R-Truth can be too nice and he's too forgiving. Not me."

He said he felt different and felt alive. He started to mention anyone who thought he was just a "sideshow act" or a "gimmick," like Cena called him in the opening promo on "Raw" before he pulled out a pair of scissors and cut his locs in three snips to an absolutely shocked crowd and "holy s***" chants.

"R-Truth, the Truth has set me free. I am Ron Killings. I am the Truth. The whole Truth and nothing but the Truth. Now put some respect on my name," Killing said, before leaving through the crowd once again.