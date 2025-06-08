R-Truth Personally Confirms His Return At WWE Money In The Bank Was 'No Work'

Following the shocking conclusion to WWE's Money in the Bank Premium Live Event on June 7, Ron "R-Truth" Killings is back in WWE. The 53-year-old has reportedly put pen to paper on a new deal with WWE after he revealed on June 1 that his existing contract was expiring, and that he would be leaving the company after 17 years of service, as he wasn't originally offered a new deal.

Given the quick turnaround from leaving as a free agent to appearing in the main event of Money in the Bank, it was only natural that some fans believed that the past seven days had been carefully orchestrated to build to a big return. However, that wasn't the case, according to the man himself, as Killings responded to a fan on X (formerly known as Twitter), claiming that the truth of the matter (pun fully intended) was that his departure wasn't a work.

No work — Ron Killings (@RonKillings) June 8, 2025

Truth later responded to another fan on X who was proud of the WWE fans for campaigning to get him his job back, thanking them for the "We Want Truth" movement.

🙌🏾🔥💪🏾🙏🏾 No🧢 #WeWantTruth was seen, heard, felt and understood... Believe me when I say this, I Love EVERYONE of yall to death🥲 We made history together — Ron Killings (@RonKillings) June 8, 2025

The deal to get Truth back in the company was reportedly agreed in the days leading up to Money in the Bank, as he had reportedly ignored WWE's advancements until the company President, Nick Khan, called Truth personally to get a deal over the line. Truth was listed by his real name of Ron Killings on WWEShop following the event, the name that PWInsider has claimed will be the name he is set to use moving forward, marking the first time since his time in TNA Wrestling in 2007 where he will go by his real name. TNA was also interested in making an offer to Truth before his return, as were various other promotions and wrestling-related events.