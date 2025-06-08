Backstage Report Details R-Truth's Return At WWE MITB, Whether He's Signed A New Deal
Fans rejoiced at the end of WWE's Money in the Bank Premium Live Event on June 7 as R-Truth made his surprise return to WWE attacking John Cena, helping Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defeat Cena and Logan Paul in the main event. The appearance came less than a week after Truth announced on social media that he would be leaving WWE as his contract was expiring and he wasn't being offered a new one, but now he has resurfaced on WWE programming, Fightful Select has reported new details on how Truth's return came to be, and whether he has signed a new deal.
Technically speaking, R-Truth's original WWE contract had not expired by the time he showed up at Money in the Bank, with that date having not been disclosed. With that said, WWE did confirm to Fightful that Truth's contract was set to expire, despite some people claiming that the past week was a work. As far as a new deal is concerned, it's been confirmed that Truth has signed a new deal with WWE, with his own son even confirming the news on social media.
Various promoters, reps, and wrestling companies had reached out to Truth about potentially booking him, but no announcements were ever confirmed, and unless WWE allow him to work indie dates, those promotions won't get to book him. Truth had reportedly ignored WWE's approaches throughout the week, until company President Nick Khan reached out personally to discuss a deal, where both parties were able to meet halfway anywhere between 24 and 72 hours before the event according to various outlets. PWInsider also reported after the event that Truth will be going by his real name of Ron Killings initially, with WWEShop listing him as such, despite the commentary team at Money in the Bank called him R-Truth.
Triple H Didn't Come Off Well In The Situation
Due to how beloved R-Truth was backstage in WWE, Fightful were informed by many talents that he was flooded with phone calls and messages upon his initial departure, with "many tears" being shed, and one person close to Ron Killings even stating "it's hard to feel good when we fired Santa Claus." That all changed when Truth showed up at the end of Money in the Bank, a moment that was kept very close to the vest where everyone, outside of a select few, were kept in the dark, and everyone was excited when he returned. However, people weren't happy with what Triple H had to say after the show.
At the Money in the Bank post-show press conference, Paul "Triple H" Levesque was asked about Truth's return, to which he essentially said that it was all part of the show. This has rubbed a lot of people the wrong way due to multiple talents telling Fightful that the departure was very real, Killings seemed both shocked and a bit disgusted by it, and everyone was unhappy at the fact that he was informed in a "very cold and impersonal way" via talent relations rather than a "top brass" in the company informing him personally.
One talent stated that Killings would never lie to his friends about something so serious, and if it were a work, he simply wouldn't say anything and ask others to do the same, while also noting that Levesque knows it is in very poor taste to try and lie or work the locker room about such a thing. "We Want Truth" chants have been prominent on WWE TV over the past week, something that one WWE talent said annoyed Levesque as they can tell he doesn't like it when fans try and hijack the creative, hence why he responded to questions about Truth with "Just watch the show." Killings' son Christopher also called Levesque out for simply lying about his father's departure being an elaborate scheme, leading to another talent stating that it's impossible for Levesque to try and control all of the conversations surrounding the company.