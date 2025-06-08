Backstage Report Details R-Truth's Return At WWE MITB, Whether He's Signed A New Deal

Fans rejoiced at the end of WWE's Money in the Bank Premium Live Event on June 7 as R-Truth made his surprise return to WWE attacking John Cena, helping Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defeat Cena and Logan Paul in the main event. The appearance came less than a week after Truth announced on social media that he would be leaving WWE as his contract was expiring and he wasn't being offered a new one, but now he has resurfaced on WWE programming, Fightful Select has reported new details on how Truth's return came to be, and whether he has signed a new deal.

Technically speaking, R-Truth's original WWE contract had not expired by the time he showed up at Money in the Bank, with that date having not been disclosed. With that said, WWE did confirm to Fightful that Truth's contract was set to expire, despite some people claiming that the past week was a work. As far as a new deal is concerned, it's been confirmed that Truth has signed a new deal with WWE, with his own son even confirming the news on social media.

Various promoters, reps, and wrestling companies had reached out to Truth about potentially booking him, but no announcements were ever confirmed, and unless WWE allow him to work indie dates, those promotions won't get to book him. Truth had reportedly ignored WWE's approaches throughout the week, until company President Nick Khan reached out personally to discuss a deal, where both parties were able to meet halfway anywhere between 24 and 72 hours before the event according to various outlets. PWInsider also reported after the event that Truth will be going by his real name of Ron Killings initially, with WWEShop listing him as such, despite the commentary team at Money in the Bank called him R-Truth.