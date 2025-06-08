Report: R-Truth Officially Back In WWE After MITB Return, Will Use Ron Killings Name

WWE fans got what they had been clamoring for and chanting about for days with the return of R-Truth during the main event of Money in the Bank on Saturday. Truth returned to help Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso against Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, Truth's former "childhood hero," and Logan Paul after being notified his contract wouldn't be renewed by WWE on Sunday. After fan backlash, which led to multiple "We Want Truth" chants at WWE shows throughout the week, WWE seemingly caved and brought back the fan-favorite. According to PWInsider, Truth is officially back in WWE, but going by a different name.

According to the outlet, Truth will be going by his real name, Ron Killings, at least initially. PWI reported that Killings was in discussions about appearances and bookings on the independent scene a few days ago, so the decision to bring him back to WWE would have happened over the last three days. Further details about his return were not immediately available.

WWE seemed to confirm that Killings will be using his real name at first. WWE Shop posted an image of a new shirt using "Ron Killings" in the post, alongside his image on X (formerly known as Twitter) shortly following his appearance in the ring.