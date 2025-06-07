WWE Money In The Bank Results 6/7 - Men's & Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Matches, Tag Team Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for WWE Money In The Bank on June 7, 2025, coming to you live from the Intuit Dome In Los Angeles, California at a special start time of 7 PM ET!

The next Mr. Money In The Bank will be determined tonight, as Seth Rollins, Penta, El Grande Americano, Andrade, LA Knight, and Solo Sikoa collide with one another in the 2025 Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match. Although Knight and Andrade were both unsuccessful in capturing the Men's Money In The Bank briefcase last year which was ultimately won by Drew McIntyre, all six men competing in tonight's match have won a series of Triple Threat Qualifiers over the course of the last several weeks.

Naomi, Giulia, Roxanne Perez, Stephanie Vaquer, Alexa Bliss, and Rhea Ripley will be squaring off with one another elsewhere tonight as they all compete in the 2025 Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match. Not only did all six competitors win Triple Threat Qualifiers of their own as well to earn the opportunity to become the next potential Ms. Money In The Bank, but last year's briefcase was won by Tiffany Stratton who cashed in on Nia Jax back in early January to win the WWE Women's Championship which she continues to hold.

Cody Rhodes will be competing in his first match since Night Two of WWE WrestleMania on April 20 as he joins forces with reigning World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso to take on current Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and Logan Paul. Cena tried to aid Paul in his World Heavyweight Championship match against Jey at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24, but Rhodes came to Jey's aid as he made his return to WWE before throwing out the challenge to Cena and Paul for tonight's match on behalf of himself and Jey.

Lyra Valkyria will be putting the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line against former friend turned bitter rival Becky Lynch. If Valkyria retains, then Lynch will not be able to challenge for her title once again while she is titleholder but if Lynch becomes the new titleholder, then Valkyria will be forced to raise her hand in the middle of the ring. Although Lynch and Valkyria held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship after winning them at Night Two of WrestleMania 41, they lost them the following night on "Raw" to current champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez prompting Lynch to attack Valkyria in the coming moments. Tensions between the two women have only risen since then, with Lynch previously unsuccessfully challenging Valkyria at WWE Backlash last month and the pair meeting one another in a handful of tense verbal and physical confrontations.

Another championship will also be on the line, as Dominik Mysterio puts the Intercontinental Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against the aforementioned Penta at WWE Backlash on May 10 when he defends against Octagón Jr.. After Octagón, Mr. Iguana, and Aero Star emerged victorious over Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, and Line Dorado at WWE Worlds Collide earlier this afternoon, Dominik mocked Octagón for looking up to his father Rey Mysterio and landed a strike on him as the aforementioned Morgan stood by his side. This subsequently lead to a brawl between the two men and officials having to break things up.