Triple H On R-Truth's WWE MITB Return After Departure Reports: 'All Part Of The Show'

Six days after news of his impending departure from WWE, Ron "R-Truth" Killings made a shocking return to WWE programming to score some revenge on his "childhood hero" John Cena. Cena previously defeated Truth at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, courtesy of a low blow and an Attitude Adjustment. At WWE Money in the Bank, Truth reemerged in a hoodie, struck Cena with a spear and a series of punches, then retreated through the LA crowd. WWE Paul "Triple H" Levesque later implied the latter to be a work.

"You enjoying the show? All part of the show," Levesque said at the WWE MITB post-show press conference when asked if Truth was legitimately leaving WWE beforehand. Just days after Truth wrestled Cena at WWE SNME and then JC Mateo on "WWE SmackDown," WWE reportedly informed Truth that they would not be renewing his existing contract with them, hence his imminent exit.

Moments before Truth's surprise return, Cena hit Cody Rhodes with the Undisputed WWE Championship belt. With Truth then laying out Cena, however, Rhodes was able to regain his footing and follow up with a Cross Rhodes on the 17-time world champion to secure the tag team win for himself and "Main Event" Jey Uso.

A new report indicates that Truth had recently been in discussions for independent wrestling appearances and bookings after the expiration of his WWE contract. As such, talks of staying with WWE would have happened sometime within the last three days. Truth's creative direction following his comeback is unknown, though he is reportedly expected to perform under his real name, Ron Killings, at least initially.