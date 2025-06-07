TNA Said To Be Interested In Recently-Released WWE Star

Despite having a working relationship with WWE, which gives them the opportunity to have various stars from "WWE Raw," "WWE SmackDown," and "WWE NXT" in their company, TNA Wrestling is still able to offer those who have left WWE a full-time job as the third biggest wrestling company in North America. With that in mind, it seems that TNA have their eye on someone whose exit from WWE left the whole world stunned.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, TNA officials have reportedly talked about making R-Truth an offer to join them on a full-time basis, an offer that if Truth were to take it, he would walk into TNA as one of the hottest wrestlers on the roster in Meltzer's eyes. Truth already has a long history with TNA as he spent five-and-a-half years with them between 2002 and 2007, even appearing on TNA's very first show, and won the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship on two separate occasions.

Meltzer also listed off some of the other locations Truth could end up in if he chooses not to take TNA's offer when it eventually comes in. He stated that he isn't sure if AEW would take him, and that it would entirely depend on whether Tony Khan is in the market for another comedy wrestler. Truth will likely get offers to work some independent shows in Japan, most notably for DDT as that would fit his comedic persona the best, but Meltzer noted that wouldn't be financially viable long-term. What would be viable is Truth working the indies in the United States, as well as the convention circuit where he will be in high demand, and Meltzer believes will end up with a WWE legends deal one day, which isn't a big money deal, but allows him to be merchandized by WWE.