AEW's Jeff Jarrett Reacts To R-Truth's WWE Departure

The unexpected news that R-Truth was departing WWE after the promotion decided not to renew his contract has continued to send shockwaves throughout wrestling. Wrestlers and fans have been left in disbelief and anger, with the fans showing their anger to WWE last night by chanting for Truth several times throughout "WWE Raw." Others have tried to make sense of it, though for AEW's Jeff Jarrett, Truth's departure is the result of one thing, which he talked about on the most recent "My World."

"At the end of the day, it truly is the result of Vince selling the company," Jarrett said. "This is the new WWE, and it's not going back, it's not going in reverse. But the industry as a whole? Man, there's some opportunity, cause the market is going to be, I'll say this, flooded with talent, with a voice, with a social media following, with a promotional punch and power. It's exciting."

Jarrett worked with Truth when the two were in TNA during the early to mid 2000s, where Truth won the NWA World Title twice and was portrayed as a more serious character. Jarrett praised Truth's ability to eventually transition into a comedic wrestler, and believes everything will work out just fine for him in the long run.

"Once I kind of saw the role he settled into and where Vince saw him at and where he utilized him, there wasn't ever a segment that he didn't hit it out of the park," Jarrett said. "And like you just said, he just comes off the Cena situation. I think that, more than anything, [is why] people [felt] it came out of left field...Personally, I hate to see it for Truth. But I know him. He's going to rebound in bigger and broader and bolder ways."

