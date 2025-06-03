Oklahoma City Audience Chants 'We Want Truth' Repeatedly Throughout WWE Raw

On Sunday, the wrestling world was blindsided by R-Truth's announcement that he was being released by WWE, despite being actively on TV and having just competed against WWE Champion John Cena at "Saturday Night's Main Event." His release sent ripples through the locker room as it sent the message that no one is safe, not even beloved veterans, and numerous peers took to social media to express their feelings about Ron Killings — including Cena himself. On Monday, 24 hours after the surprising news broke, WWE fans added their voices to the discourse, filling the Bok Center in Oklahoma City where "We Want R-Truth" chants that spontaneously broke out several times during "WWE Raw."

During the opening segment with CM Punk and Sami Zayn, the fans loudly chanted for the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. The chants occurred again during the women's MITB qualifying match between Stephanie Vaquer, Ivy Nile, and Liv Morgan. Fans started the chant again during the tag match between Judgment Day and War Raiders, and it could even be heard during the main event Money in the Bank qualifier between El Grande Americano, AJ Styles, and CM Punk.

The WWE Raw crowd chanting "We want Truth"#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/wwPnzZ8eOg — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) June 3, 2025

Los cánticos de "We Want Truth" durante la triple threat de clasificación para el MITB femenino. Que se oyen muchísimo. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/7ixaRnYNCc — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) June 3, 2025

A sign was spotted that read "Re-sign R-Truth or we riot". Another read "We want Truth". Fans are using the hashtag #WeWantTruth and got it trending on X (formerly known as Twitter). Meanwhile, in a backstage segment, Rhea Ripley wore an R-Truth t-shirt, while her former companion Dominik Mysterio wore a Carlito shirt after the former Judgment Day member was also released.

No matter what is next for R-Truth, the fans want him.