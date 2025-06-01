Backstage Update On Contract Status Of WWE Star Carlito

Following the surprising news that WWE would not be renewing R-Truth's contract when it expires in the coming weeks, another man with links to The Judgment Day, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Carlito, will also be leaving the company as his contract is also not being renewed. PWInsider originally broke the news, stating that Carlito will be exiting the company, with the man himself later taking to social media to not only confirm the news, while also being able find the funny side of it all.

My contract is up in 2 weeks. It will not be renewed. On top of that, WWE is demanding I pay back the $ they paid me for apparently "stealing money" from the company. I've had my lawyers look into it and after reviewing my footage on Netflix for the past months they suggested I... pic.twitter.com/H7depyZt5g — carlito (@Litocolon279) June 1, 2025

Debuting in 1999 as the son of wrestling legend Carlos Colon, Carlito would make his name in World Wrestling Council in Puerto Rico, before being signed to WWE's developmental system in 2003. After a year in Ohio Valley Wrestling, Carlito made the move to WWE's main roster where he immediately feuded with John Cena, winning the WWE United States Championship in the process. Carlito would go on to win two sets of Tag Team Championships with his brother Primo Colon, as well as the WWE Intercontinental Championship, in the following six years before being released in 2010.

Carlito would spend over a decade back in Puerto Rico and the independent scene before making a cameo appearance in the 2021 Royal Rumble, but it was his surprise appearance at the 2023 Backlash Premium Live Event in his home country where he got such a loud reception from the fans that led to Carlito being signed to a full-time deal with WWE for the second time. He would immediately be aligned with Latino World Order stable upon his return to television, but after being drafted to "WWE Raw" in the 2024 WWE Draft, he began working with The Judgment Day, the group he would stay with until his WWE departure, which will be in two weeks time.