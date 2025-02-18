Carlito Talks Early WWE Feud With John Cena, Possibly Being Part Of Retirement Tour

Carlito entered the WWE main roster with a bang back in 2004, winning the US Championship from John Cena on his debut on "WWE SmackDown," following which he and Cena wrestled a few more times.

The Judgment Day star discussed his US title match with Cena on "Insight" and recalled the 16-time world champion hitting him hard in the ring, making him wonder if he was being pranked by Cena.

"It was great. At first, I thought that Cena had pranked me because, as soon as I got in, he was the nicest guy to me. He showed me, you know, went over everything with me — was, you know, one of the nicest guys you could ever meet. And then we get in the ring, the bell rang, and he kicked me in the stomach so hard. I was like, 'Oh, okay, I see what's going on here. All right, he pranked me. But that's just the way he worked, and I think that's the way he still works. He's a strong boy. Yes, he hits hard," he said.

Following his full-time return to WWE in 2023, Carlito hasn't had the opportunity to face Cena again but is open to getting in the ring with his old rival on his retirement tour this year.

"Two old guys in the ring at the same time?" he joked "I mean, yeah, we could do one more time. I think we could do a good match, it'd be fun to get there again."

The 45-year-old, who has been wrestling since 1999, feels that he still has a few years remaining of his in-ring career.

"I still feel like I have a little bit left in the tank," he said. "I think I feel like I got a few more years in me not many but a few.

While many veteran stars have wrestled in their 50s, the WWE star says it's unlikely that he would do it.