Carlito Recalls Talks Re-Opening With WWE After 2023 Backlash Appearance

WWE star Carlito has discussed being re-signed by WWE and the circumstances that led to his return to the promotion after being away for over a decade.

The Judgment Day star appeared for the first time in WWE after over 10 years at the 2021 Royal Rumble, and two years later in his home country of Puerto Rico, he received a huge ovation when he interfered in the match between Bad Bunny and Damian Priest at Backlash 2023. In a recent interview on "Insight," he claimed that the Backlash appearance paved the way for a permanent return.

"I was, and I wasn't [surprised about the reaction at Backlash], just because they'd want — you know, they'd been wanting to see me with WWE, back with them, for years. That was something they always wanted, and it was like a perfect storm, you know what I mean? Being in Puerto Rico, a big pay-per-view in Puerto Rico — well, actually, the world's biggest star, Bad Bunny, everybody was just kind of hoping that I would show up," he said.

Carlito revealed that negotiations with WWE about a possible return began after his surprise appearance at Backlash 2023, with him joking that the promotion was no longer mad at him.

"I guess the heat that I had is gone. They're not mad at me anymore, I guess," joked Carlito. "I think it just ... the lines of communication opened up, I guess, after Backlash. Then we started talking back and forth, and it kind of went from there."

He also added that Bad Bunny — who performed at the 2021 Royal Rumble — played a part in his return as the musician reportedly advocated for Carlito to appear at the 2021 Royal Rumble and his match at Backlash in 2023. Following his return, the former US Champion was a part of LWO before turning heel and later joining Judgment Day, which he is still a part of.