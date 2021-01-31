Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Royal Rumble Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

– The 2021 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show opens live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Charly Caruso welcomes us. She’s joined by Peter Rosenberg, and with WWE Hall of Famers Booker T, Jerry Lawler and JBL. The panel goes over tonight’s card. They also plug rapper Bad Bunny performing his “Booker T” single. They confirm that the Women’s Tag Team Titles match will take place on the Kickoff. They also confirm WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will open the show. We go to a video package for that match.