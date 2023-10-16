Carlito Explains Why It Took So Long For Him To Return To WWE

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Carlito has returned to WWE. The second-generation talent re-signed with WWE earlier this year, but outside of an appearance at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico, the star was not seen on WWE programming until last weekend's WWE Fastlane event, where he once again made a surprise appearance to help out Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar of the LWO defeat Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits.

"I just had this feeling that I would be back somehow," Carlito explained to the "Cheap Heat" podcast. "I don't know how. The reason I think it took so long was miscommunication on both sides. I thought I had heat with them, they thought they had heat with me and...we just didn't communicate. I've always had love for WWE. I've always wanted to be WWE but I just needed a break. I didn't need a 13-year break."

"I don't do the go backstage and say hi to everyone," Carlito explained, saying it makes people think he's looking for a job. "My resume's out there. I don't want to be anywhere they don't want me." Carlito thinks the lack of proactive communication on his part gave WWE the impression he didn't want to come back.

While Carlito is grateful to be back, it did come with a modicum of compromise. The former WWE United States Champion had hoped to use his original theme music for his new run in WWE, but instead is entering to the same music as his LWO compatriots. Carlito says he liked the song the way it was, but as he heard his new theme more and more it began to grow on him.

