Carlito Isn't Crazy About This Aspect Of His WWE Presentation

Carlito's surprise return at WWE Fastlane caught people off guard, especially now that he has a brand new entrance theme that's replaced the iconic tune he's most synonymous with. It has been met with mixed reviews so far from the WWE Universe, and Carlito himself admitted to "Cheap Heat" that he wasn't crazy about it either at first.

"They ran it by me, they wanted to change it, I wasn't crazy about changing it," he said. "I, like everyone else, wanted to keep it. I liked it the way it was."

Even though Carlto used his original song when he turned up at WWE Backlash earlier this year, an alteration was made and WWE did consult him for his thoughts and opinions during that process.

"The lines I wanted to change them, I didn't want the old lines from before," he said. "It's also like one of those earworms where I'd be humming it to myself during the day, they send it to you and you listen to it 1000 times, and I find myself humming to it without even noticing. It grew on me a little bit."

Fans didn't get to hear his song again on "WWE SmackDown" last week after he was jumped backstage by Bobby Lashley and his crew, seemingly setting up his first rivalry since returning. That said, audiences will get to experience this new version of Carlito, who wants to put a fresh coat of paint on his presentation.

"It's a little different, I wanted to do something a little different, it's been so much time you've got to change with the times," he said. "So, I wanted to kind of keep the cool going but just come out with something new."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Cheap Heat" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.