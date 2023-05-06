Carlito Caribbean Cool Returns To WWE At Backlash, Attacks Judgment Day

WWE Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico, featured a surprise appearance by Carlito Caribbean Cool. After the San Juan Street Fight between Bad Bunny and Damian Priest became a multi-person brawl, The Judgment Day looked to have overpowered Rey Mysterio when Carlito hit the ring to make the save. Dominik Mysterio then attacked Carlito before Savio Vega, who had appeared earlier in the evening, and the remaining members of the LWO came out to equalize Dominik and Finn Balor.

This marked Carlito's first WWE appearance since 2021 when he competed in that year's Royal Rumble match and then teamed with Jeff Hardy in a one-off on "WWE Raw" the following night to beat Jaxson Ryker and Elias.