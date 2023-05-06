Puerto Rican Former WWE Star Savio Vega Appears On WWE Backlash To Support Bad Bunny

Puerto Rican former WWE star Savio Vega made a pair of surprise appearances at WWE's Backlash Premium Live Event. First, in a backstage segment, Rey Mysterio went to talk to tonight's host, Bad Bunny, and Vega appeared to meet the two. Vega then gave the Grammy-winning rapper a kendo stick for his street fight match against Judgment Day's Damian Priest. Later in the show, Vega appeared again at ringside, leading a Latino World Order attack on Damien Priest during his match with Bad Bunny and earning a massive crowd reaction in the process.

Vega made his debut in the Royal Rumble match in 1994. One of his WWE career highlights includes being in the final of the 1995 King of the Ring tournament, though it was Mabel who won. His WWE career ended in 1999, and his most recent appearance came during The Undertaker's retirement ceremony in 2020. Over the last couple of years, Vega has been wrestling in Major League Wrestling, where he's a former MLW Caribbean Heavyweight Champion. Vega has also wrestled in the International Wrestling Association Puerto Rico promotion and the World Wrestling Council. His most recent match was on April 22 for the Superstars Of Wrestling Federation, where the veteran star had teamed with Mantequilla but they lost the match to The Bad Company (Kurt Bale and Lance Scaper). It's also worth mentioning that in 2021, while talking on WWE's The Bump, Vega called Priest, a future "mega superstar."

Ongoing live results of tonight's premium live event are available here. The main event of Backlash will see Cody Rhodes face Brock Lesnar, which will be the first time that the two will face each other in a singles match.