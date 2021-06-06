Former WWE star Carlito joined The Angle Podcast to talk about his recent appearance at the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble. Carlito worked the Rumble and an episode of RAW the night after, which according to him was all that was in the cards.

“It was just the Rumble,” Carlito said. “I think the day before the Rumble they asked if I can do RAW too and I said ‘yea sure, whatever you guys need.’ That’s all we talked about. It was RAW and the Rumble. I’ve had no communication since the RAW appearance.”

As such Carlito is open to any offers from any company, including WWE. Thus far however he’s heard nothing, including from WWE’s competitor AEW, and is fine with that after doing his own thing for years.

“Yea I’m open, you know, I’m open to whatever,” Carlito said. “Whoever wants to use me I’m willing to listen. But like I said I’ve been doing my own thing for all of these years and if it stays that way I’m fine with that too. No, no talks with AEW either. It is what it is man. I don’t know.”

Later Carlito was asked if he received his things in a trash bag following his release, similar to the treatment Mickie James and others received. He couldn’t recall, though he did remember that is time with WWE ended on bad terms.

“I don’t remember,” Carlito said in regards to the trash bags. “I don’t think I even got a ‘wished well on my future endeavors.’ But I had my reasons and I have no complaints about that. Society has changed. Back then, what you see now, there’s a lot of stuff going on, that times change. It’s the way things were and the way things are now. I think the backstage in WWE, after that things get better. It was a wakeup call and hopefully things get better for all companies in wrestling.”

There were rumors that Carlito received a tryout for a producer’s role with WWE during his brief stint. He did confirm he’d be interested in that or a training position if asked.

“Yea, a producer role or a trainer role,” Carlito said. “All of that kind of sounds intriguing. I’m willing to listen to whatever at this point, but I think those would be interesting helping out the younger guys and help them develop, which would be something new for me. I think I’d find it fun to do.”

Carlito also took time to praise rapper Bad Bunny, who wrestled at WrestleMania 37 a few months ago. Also a native of Puerto Rico, Carlito was thrilled to see Bad Bunny get so much praise for his performance.

“That was great to see, you know,” Carlito said. “My fellow islanders (are) doing something on RAW every week and being showcased on WrestleMania. And hearing the great reviews they gave Bad Bunny on his performance. I was very happy for those two.”

