WWE veteran Carlito was on today’s episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast to discuss his Royal Rumble return as well as his match on RAW the following night. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Carlito when he got he call for the match on RAW.

“I found out the night before, right before I got on the airplane,” Carlito revealed. “They told me, ‘We’re gonna need you on RAW.’ So it’s like, ‘Alright, we’ll see what happens.’ Luckily, they gave me enough time before I left to make arrangements.”

Carlito teamed up with Jeff Hardy to take on Elias and Jaxson Ryker. He discussed working with someone he knew in Hardy against newer talent like Elias and Ryker.

“Tagging with Jeff was like old times. It felt like the same again,” Carlito admitted. “I’m used to tagging Jeff. The new thing was working with the new guys, Elias and Ryker, [who] seem like good talented boys. It was good to get in there with the new guys and at the same time have one of my longtime buddies. Jeff and I, we go way back. To have him by my side was just another great experience to add to the Rumble.”

Carlito then admitted that he doesn’t know what’s next for he and WWE. He said he’s open to anything right now.

“Right now, I don’t know where I sit. There was never a trial or something to be a producer backstage or something,” Carlito revealed.” None of that was was ever mentioned to me. All we talked about was the Rumble and RAW, and then after that, who knows? But as of now, I’d love to come back. It’s all in the air right now. I have no idea what’s next for me.”

Carlito said that he is open to coaching and helping out younger talent. He reiterated that he is open to whatever good ideas come his way.

“I’m open to whatever ideas are out there. As long as it’s a good idea, I don’t mind,” Carlito said. “I know I’m a little long in the tooth now. What’s the saying? I got more years behind me than ahead of me. I like helping out the new talent and stuff. If somebody’s got a good idea, then I’m happy to hear it.”

Later, Carlito discussed his goals in pro wrestling and revealed his goal to help out Latino wrestlers.

“Probably just help out the Latino wrestlers and just give them more exposure and just show our culture a little more because there’s huge Latino fan base,” Carlito noted. “I don’t know why promotions haven’t brought me in years ago to be their voice because a lot of these guys probably don’t speak the language.

“It’s hard to communicate [and] to get yourself over when you can’t speak the language. So I don’t know why anybody hasn’t ever thought of me to be their voice. It’s out there. Those are my ideas mainly to do that at least.”

You can following Calito on Twitter @aliidayii1. Full audio and video from Carlito’s interview can be found via the embedded players below.