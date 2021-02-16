Former WWE Superstar Carlito was on a recent episode of the Joe “Whataday!” with Joe Lowry. There he talked about his return at the Royal Rumble and talked about why he returned after many years of rumors of a WWE appearance.

“It was about time after 10 plus years,” Carlito stated. “After hearing it for so many years, I said, you know what, let’s go ahead and do this. They invited me. It was the first time I got invited back.”

One of the biggest comments about Carlito’s return was about his improved physique. On the “Whataday” Show, he admitted that he did not know if those comments were compliments or insults at first.

“I didn’t know if it was an insult or a compliment when people were referencing my physique,” Carlito admitted. “I’ve been like this for a couple of years now since 2014-15. I just had more time to be at home, to eat right, to train right. I talked to Chris Masters, who I think knows a thing or two about working out, and he gave me some points. It wasn’t really a goal. It was just something that ended up happening.”

In regards to his future, Carlito left it open. He said he is open to whatever ideas come his way whether they be from WWE or AEW.

“Man, who knows? As of now, I’m open to whatever kind of idea is out there,” Carlito said. “Right now, I’m on my own. I’m just open to whatever comes my way.”

When asked specially about AEW, Carlito replied, “Whatever great idea is out there, I’m willing to listen and see if I fit in there somehow.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Joe “Whataday!” with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription. You can watch the interview below: