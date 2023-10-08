Carlito Returns, Helps LWO Defeat Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits At WWE Fastlane

The Latino World Order overcame Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits during WWE Fastlane tonight, with Carlito making his return to help Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar. Much of the match was fought with the LWO outnumbered against Lashley, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford. The group did have the support of Zelina Vega, who got involved at one point, but it was the appearance of Carlito that turned the tide in favor of the LWO. The returning star hit Ford with a backstabber for the victory.

After a number of years away from WWE, Carlito made a surprise return at WWE Backlash, which took place in his home country of Puerto Rico. Carlito was reportedly signed to a WWE contract following the positive reception to that appearance. However, until tonight, there was seemingly no creative plan in place for the 44-year-old.

Carlito's first WWE run lasted from 2003, when he started with developmental territory OVW, until his release in 2010. The WWE star was brought up to the main roster in 2004, introducing a character who would chew on an apple and spit it in the face of those he deemed uncool. Throughout his time with the company, Carlito held the WWE Tag Team Championship and WWE World Tag Team Championship alongside Primo, and held both the WWE United States Championship and WWE Intercontinental Championship on his own.