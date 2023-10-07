WWE Fastlane Live Coverage 10/7: Cena & Knight Vs. Bloodline, Last Man Standing Match

Welcome to WrestlingInc.com's live coverage of WWE Fastlane 2023. Tonight's show emanates from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

  • John Cena & LA Knight vs. The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa
  • Last Man Standing WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
  • WWE Women's Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka
  • Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day's Finn Balor & Damian Priest (c) vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso
  • Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar & TBD vs. Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits

