WWE Fastlane Live Coverage 10/7: Cena & Knight Vs. Bloodline, Last Man Standing Match

Welcome to WrestlingInc.com's live coverage of WWE Fastlane 2023. Tonight's show emanates from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Our live coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET. Please share coverage of tonight's viewing party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

John Cena & LA Knight vs. The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa

Last Man Standing WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match : Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura WWE Women's Championship : IYO SKY (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

: IYO SKY (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship : The Judgment Day's Finn Balor & Damian Priest (c) vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso

: The Judgment Day's Finn Balor & Damian Priest (c) vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar & TBD vs. Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits

