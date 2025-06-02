WWE Champ John Cena Reacts To R-Truth's Shocking Departure Announcement

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena is infamously a man of few words on Instagram, but one of his recent, wordless photos seemed to have a pretty clear message.

Cena shared a photo of R-Truth, just days after the announcement that Truth's WWE contract would not be renewed. The photo shows Truth dressed like his "childhood idol" John Cena, ahead of their Undisputed WWE Title Match at last month's Saturday Night's Main Event. Cena bested Truth with a low blow and an Attitude Adjustment. Truth's last match came the Friday after Saturday Night's Main Event, a losing effort to The New Bloodline's JC Mateo.

Cena is currently on his retirement run, though he is laser-focused on making the run as disappointing for fans as possible. The newly-turned heel has promised to ruin wrestling for WWE fans, hoping to retire with the Undisputed WWE Title and take the belt with him. While Cena is a heel, his Instagram still pays earnest homage to people, as he recently shared a pic of deceased guitarist Rick Derringer, who died in May, as well as a post in honor of Veterans on Memorial Day.

There is no word on what is next for Truth, but his release was met with widespread disappointment from not only WWE fans but also the WWE locker room. Truth's peers delivered an outpouring of support for the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. R-Truth was not the weekend's only release, as Carlito and Valhalla were also told their contracts would not be renewed.