R-Truth Departure Hits WWE Roster Hard

R-Truth shocked the wrestling world earlier today by announcing that his contract with WWE will not be renewed, marking an end to roughly 17 years with the company. The former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion had just competed in a high-profile match against Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena just days before the announcement.

According to Fightful Select, wrestling fans aren't the only ones confused by the news, as WWE sources indicated to the publication that they were also blindsided by the release of the popular locker room veteran. Truth was said to not be in any kind of trouble or ill-repute with the company, further confusing sources. One source referred to it as "total nonsense," while another called it "ruthless." Fightful said that the internal response was unlike any other WWE release and was met with overwhelming disbelief.

To further confuse matters, Truth's recent "Ron Cena" shirt, which he'd been wearing in the build to his feud against his "childhood idol" John Cena, was a top seller for the company. According to Fightful, R-Truth likely owns the rights to his theme song "What's Up," initially produced for his run in TNA from 2002-2007.

There is no word on when Truth's contract expires or what kind of non-compete clause he might be under. Usually, the expiration of contracts do not come with a 90-day non-compete, like releases do, so it is possible, though not confirmed, that Truth might be able to take bookings when his contract expires. Former WWE NXT star Shotzi Blackheart found herself in a similar situation, as she was able to be booked by MLW shortly after her release, due to her contract being allowed to expire like Truth's.