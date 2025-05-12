Backstage Details On Former WWE Star Shotzi Reportedly Headed To MLW

Former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Shotzi Blackheart was one of the many "WWE NXT" talents who left the company. Her contract expired, marking the end of 5 years with the company, which saw her bounce from "NXT" to the main roster and back to "NXT." In a new report from Fightful Select, fans of the former Shine Nova Champion have a better idea of what is in store for her future.

According to the report, Shotzi was confirmed for an upcoming Major League Wrestling event on June 26 in New York City's Melrose Ballroom. The company has been heavily implying that she will appear at the June 26 event. The company reportedly confirmed that Shotzi is planned for multiple events, though details of what kind of involvement she'll have are scarce. MLW's Salina De La Renta has been in charge of overhauling MLW's women's division. Along with Shotzi, De La Renta is bringing in talent from Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling, as well as CMLL. According to the report, the company wants to run a match between Shotzi and TJPW star Shoko Nakajima. While many of the WWE releases are waiting out 90-day non-compete clauses, Shotzi's contract expiration left her free and clear to get bookings immediately.

Shotzi joins a long list of wrestlers who left WWE in 2025, including longtime WWE stars like Braun Strowman and Dakota Kai. According to Shotzi, the release was not expected but she's excited about what the future holds, as she feels "refueled" by her upcoming prospects.