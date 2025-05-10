Former WWE Star Shotzi Explains How Departure Was Unexpected But Freeing

Most of the recent WWE departures came as the result of releases. In the case of former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Shotzi, her exit is due to WWE opting not to renew her contract, which is reportedly on track to expire in the spring or summer. While appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Shotzi opened up about her state of mind in the days following this development.

"Honestly I didn't expect this, but I just feel so free," she said. "I just feel like this weight is lifted off me. I just feel like clarity. I just feel extremely motivated and excited for the future. I'm just ready to get to work because I have just been sitting at home it feels like for the last two years. I'm just excited to get back at it."

Diving deeper into the television absence that preceded the news of her departure, Shotzi noted that it frustrated her. As she nears free agency, though, she now feels refueled.

"When you're in the dark, you're pitching things, it just feels like no one wants to talk to you, it just feels like no one believes in you and you're just sitting at home or you're sitting in catering for months, it's mind-numbing and it's confusing," she said. "It's boring as hell. So I'm just excited to finally get to go out there and just kick ass on my terms."

Shotzi's last WWE match took place on the February 19 episode of "WWE Speed" in a losing effort to Zoey Stark. In December, she returned to action and the "WWE NXT" brand following an injury-related hiatus, with Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley as her new allies. Paxley remains the sole surviving member of the trio as WWE released Dolin from her contract on May 2.

