Backstage News On Potential Next Steps For Some Recent WWE NXT Departures

Several talents from WWE's main roster and "WWE NXT" were released this weekend, with the former coming out of the company with a 90-day non-compete clause. Meanwhile, those from WWE's developmental brand have a 30-day wait period before they can take on new work. What might their next moves look like, though?

Per Fightful Select, former "NXT" star Dani Palmer is unlikely to continue in the professional wrestling world. Following her release, Palmer indicated that she was officially wrapping up her athletic career, which previously brought about a run as a tumbler on Baylor University's Acrobatics and Tumbling team. Palmer, the 2020 Female Scholar Athlete of the Year, reiterated this in a new statement on her Instagram story while adding that "Gods been preparing [her] for what's next and it's making [her] smile so big." According to Palmer, her next chapter will include Pilates and "hot girl walks."

Regarding the future of former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Shotzi, Fightful notes that she "saw the writing on the wall," and as such, put together and published her "Ballsy Badass" promo earlier last week. Despite WWE now opting not to renew her contract, Shotzi is said to be looking ahead through an optimistic lens. Her WWE contract reportedly expires this spring or summer.

In general, Major League Wrestling is said to have suggested likely interest in working with some of the women departing from WWE. A previous report indicated that former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai had already drawn interest from multiple promotions and agents, with many offers expected to be on the table for her. Other women affected by this wave of releases include Shayna Baszler, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, Cora Jade, and Gigi Dolin.