Every WWE Star Departure In 2025 So Far

Wrestling is all about new arrivals — returns, debuts, wrestlers jumping from one company to another. The other side of that coin, unfortunately, is that wrestling is also about departures.

As of this writing, 28 WWE talent have left the company thus far in 2025, either because they were released from "NXT" or main roster deals or because their deals were not extended. The first round of 2025 cuts came in February, when 11 talent departed (Duke Hudson, it turned out, had been gone since the previous month). The next wave hit in early May and resulted in an exodus of another 16, as of this writing — mere weeks after a WrestleMania 41 event that broke gate records on two consecutive nights. No reason was given beyond budget cuts. Those released from the main roster served 90-day non-compete clauses while "NXT" releases served 30 days.

Here is every WWE talent departure in 2025, so far.