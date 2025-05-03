Backstage Details On Large Round Of WWE Talent Releases That Came Down On Friday

New details have been reported pertaining to Friday's batch of releases from WWE. From the main roster, Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance departed the company, while "WWE NXT" stars Cora Jade, Jakara Jackson, Riley Osborne, Javier Bernal, Oro Mensah, Gigi Dolin, Eddy Thorpe, and Gallus were also cut from the roster. As things stand the main roster departures will have 90-day non-compete clauses while those from "NXT" will have 30 days.

Fightful Select has since reported that Kai has already attracted interest from other companies and top agents in professional wrestling, and she is expected to have plenty of offers. Baszler was reportedly a surprise within WWE, having only recently helped out at "NXT" recently and re-signing with the company last year.

It was noted on the other hand that Jackson was expected to be cut after her split from Lash Legend and Meta-Four during Tuesday's "NXT" – that may also be the case for Mensah as well. Fightful noted that the talent will be "paid during this period and can prepare their next career moves."

Following their departures, Jade and Dolin both took to social media to leave their contact details for future bookings. Jade has also reverted back to her previous moniker, Elayna Black, with which she worked the indies and sporadic AEW appearances in 2019 and 2020.