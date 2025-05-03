WWE Talent Releases Continue With More NXT Stars Departing

More "WWE NXT" stars have been cut on a day that saw many releases across both WWE's developmental brand and main roster. Meta-Four's Oro Mensah confirmed his departure from WWE in a post to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday night. Mensah started off the post by saying he put in 15 years of hard work and sacrifice to make it to the company.

"Always gave it my 110% and put my whole passion and body into the artform of pro-wrestling. Thank you for all the support! love y'all," he posted, alongside a peace sign emoji.

Mensah joins fellow former Meta-Four stablemate Jakara Jackson in the slew of releases that occurred post-WrestleMania. Meta-Four had just decided to go their separate ways on Tuesday's episode of "NXT," right after Noam Dar returned from injured and won back the Heritage Cup Championship.

Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reported that Javier Bernal has also been released. "Big Body Javi" first appeared on "NXT Level Up" and transitioned to "NXT." He most recently competed on an April 26 house show in a loss to Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo. Other released "NXT" talent include Cora Jade, Riley Osborne, Gigi Dolin, Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey and Wolfgang, all three members of Gallus. Released main roster names included Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance.