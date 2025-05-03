More WWE NXT Stars Released During Latest Post-WrestleMania Roster Cuts

"WWE NXT" releases continued on Friday after reports of main roster talent being cut, including Braun Strowman and Dakota Kai, as well as other "NXT" stars including Cora Jade, Riley Osborne, Jakara Jackson, and Gigi Dolin.

PWInsider as well as Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp confirmed that Scottish talent Joe and Mark Coffey and Wolfgang, known as Gallus on "NXT" were released. Gallus had most recently been working "NXT" live shows, last on April 26. They had appeared on "WWE Evolve" as well. Their last "NXT" match took place on December 17 in a losing effort against Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Gallus were prominently featured in "NXT" throughout their time in the developmental brand, including in "WWE NXT UK," where they held the NXT UK Tag Team Championships.

More "NXT" cuts could be reported throughout the weekend, as Sapp posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday night during "WWE SmackDown" that he was working to confirm a number of releases.