WWE Talent Cuts Continue, Several NXT Stars Gone From The Company

WWE talent cuts seemingly continued on Friday night before "WWE SmackDown" as releases from "WWE NXT" were reported following an initial report of main roster cuts that included Dakota Kai and Braun Strowman. Cora Jade announced her release on X (formerly Twitter) and Fightful Select confirmed that Gigi Dolin and Riley Osborne have been released as well. Also confirmed to be released are Eddy Thorpe and Jakara Jackson, both of which were confirmed by PWInsider.

Jade posted a photo alongside former WWE star Blair Davenport and fellow "NXT" star Osborne with the trio holding various kinds of alcohol with the caption, "Just got a lot of free time in our hands, see you soon," alongside laughing face emojis. Davenport was released back in February, and Fightful confirmed her husband, Osborne, was released on Friday after Jade alluded to it in her post.

Dolin confirmed her release on X and said she would be "free to work in 30 days." She was last seen on "NXT" in a backstage segment this week alongside tag team partner Tatum Paxley. The pair won a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championships on the Stand & Deliver preshow during WrestleMania weekend. They were defeated by the champions, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, and also lost a shot at the Knockouts Tag Team Championships at TNA Rebellion. Both Dolin and Jade were also working with TNA through the promotion's partnership with WWE.

Eddy Thorpe, who had been featured prominently "NXT" in recent months was also released. He alluded to his WWE status in a cryptic post to X, which was then confirmed by PWInsider. PWInsider also confirmed that Jakara Jackson has also been let go from WWE after the Meta Four went their separate ways on "NXT" on Tuesday after having just been reunited with Noam Dar's return.