Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley Win Tag Team Title Shot On WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Pre-Show

Before WWE's main roster heads out for WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium later tonight, the "WWE NXT" brand took over the T-Mobile Arena for "NXT" Stand & Deliver. The pre-show festivities include a fatal-four-way elimination tag match, in which the winners earned a future shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

The lineup for this match consisted of Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley, Meta-Four's Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson, Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade, and Fatal Influence's Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne. Meta-Four faced elimination first when Perez landed a Pop Rox on Legend, then pinned her for a three count. After Henley sent Perez to the outside with a superkick, however, "The Prodigy" retreated up the entrance ramp, leaving Jade to suffer a double-team takedown from Dolin and Paxley for the second elimination.

With Meta-Four and the Perez-Jade pairing out of the equation, Fatal Influence went toe-to-toe with Paxley and Dolin. In the end, the latter scored the win after ramming Henley into the outside barricade, then planting Jayne with the Cemetery Drive in the ring.

Looking ahead, Paxley and Dolin will vie for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, which are currently held by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. That status could change, though, as Morgan and Rodriguez are first slated to defend the titles against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley on night two of WrestleMania 41. Interestingly, Dolin and Paxley will compete for another set of championship gold, namely the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships, next weekend at TNA Rebellion. Lash Legend and Jakara will also vie for those titles alongside TNA's Spitfire (Dani Luna and Jody Threat) and the respective champions Ash By Elegance and Heather By Elegance (also known as Heather Reckless).