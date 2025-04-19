WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Results 4/19 - Five Championships On The Line, DarkState Faces The Family

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver on April 19, 2025, coming to you live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada at a special start time of 1 PM ET!

Oba Femi will be putting the NXT Championship on the line on programming for the first time since retaining against TNA Wrestling star Mosse at the "NXT" Roadblock special on March 11 as he defends against Je'Von Evans and Trick Williams in a Triple Threat Match. Williams has made his intentions of recapturing the NXT Championship from Femi crystal clear over the course of the last several weeks, leading to cracks in the relationship between Wiliams and Evans as a result. Femi, Williams, and Evans then subsequently found themselves involved in a series of physical and verbal confrontations with one another, prompting "NXT" General Manager Ava to make tonight's match between them official.

Stephanie Vaquer will be putting the NXT Women's Championship on the line for the second ever time on television as she defends against Giulia, Jaida Parker, and Jordynne Grace in a Fatal Four-Way Match. Grace and Parker have crossed paths with one another over the course of the past few weeks, each wanting to be the one who challenged Vaquer next. They then squared off in the ring against one another in a match on the April 8 edition of "NXT", but the match ultimately ended when Vaquer caused a double disqualification and Giulia returned in the moments that followed looking to regain the title she had lost to Vaquer at Roadblock.

A new Women's North American Champion is set to be crowned tonight, as Sol Ruca, her tag team partner Zaria, Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan, Thea Hail, and Izzi Dame battle it out in a Six Woman Ladder match after all qualifying over the past few weeks. The aforementioned Vaquer relinquished the Women's North American Championship on the April 1 episode of "NXT" after her and Ava had come to the decision that it was for the best in order for it to be defended more regularly.

Two other championships will be on the line tonight, as Hank Walker and Tank Ledger will be challenging Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the NXT Tag Team Championship. Not only have Walker and Ledger received advice from tag teams including Motor City Machine Guns, #DIY, and The Street Profits as they look to strength their bond as tag team partners, but they emerged victorious in a Number One Contenders Gauntlet Match this past Tuesday on "NXT" when they defeated The Culling, No Quarter Catch Crew, Tyriek Igwe and Tyson DuPont, and Yoshiki Inamura and Josh Briggs.

Ricky Starks will be defending the North American Championship for the first time since dethroning Shawn Spears on April 1 as he puts it on the line against Ethan Page. Page secured his spot in tonight's match after defeating Wes Lee, Eddy Thorpe, and Lexis King in a Fatal Four-Way Number One Contenders match this past Tuesday on "NXT".

Tony D'Angelo, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, and Luca Crusifino of The Family will be colliding with three members of DarkState in a Six Man Tag Team Match. The two parties have become quite familiar with one another over the course of the past few weeks, with D'Angelo recruiting Stacks, Crusifino, and Adriana Rizzo to collect as much information about them as they were able to.

Additionally, Roxanne Perez will be joining forces with longtime close friend Cora Jade to take on Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley, Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend of Meta-Four, and Fatal Influence's Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match on the Countdown to Stand & Deliver Pre-Show.